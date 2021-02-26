Michael Owen has never exactly had a knack for staying in one piece.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, and Manchester United striker saw his career plagued by injuries.

It was an ACL tear which really set him back and in truth, stopped him from achieving his potential.

While he did finish up with a tally of 150 Premier League goals - something only nine other strikers have managed - he was a shadow of the player who won the 2001 Ballon d'Or and helped Liverpool to a cup treble by the end of it all.

Of course, Owen now works as a pundit and is regularly seen on BT Sport.

Outside of football, he's also always had a keen interest in horses and likes to get out on his bike whenever he can.

But on Friday, the former England international shared a brilliant clip of a rather unfortunate mishap while out indulging in a bit of road cycling.

CCTV footage showed Owen riding his bike straight into a wall, putting a hand out to steady himself, and then comically falling over.

Mauricio Pochettino will probably tell you that's a dive!

"Definitely more contact than the Argentina penalty," one fan replied.

Another added: "Would have thought you'd be out for six to nine months."

At the time of writing, Owen's tweet had over 10k likes and the likes of Jamie Carragher, Robbie Keane and Rio Ferdinand had all reacted on social media with: '😂😂😂' - because what else is there to say, really?

We're starting to see why he struggled to keep his body in tact throughout his career, at any rate.

