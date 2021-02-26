Olivier Giroud is still defying not just his age, but also gravity, after his exploits in the Champions League this week.

The 34-year-old scored a stunning overhead kick against Atletico Madrid to underline his case for being the world's most underrated striker.

Europe really has been his playground this season with six goals in just five appearances - and only two of those have been starts.

His quadruple against Sevilla back in December made him the oldest player ever to score four goals in a single Champions League goal, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo.

When he replaced Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel might have been weighing up for how long he'd continue to get the best out of Giroud.

Yet the Frenchman is still in incredible shape. Some players would probably begin to wind down knowing they are only to be used as a bit-part striker and in Giroud's case, that's been the case for years at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, as detailed in The Sun, the forward has kept to a strict diet and fitness plan which allow him to keep up his levels.

Giroud's diet

He avoids processed foods, sugars and oils and has a diet consisting predominantly of fruit and vegetables, chicken and fish.

At breakfast, he'll have a variety of small meals, such as bagels and jam, egg white and ham omelette, yoghurt, bran flakes and fruit.

His lunch is slightly bigger and he'll eat a chicken salad, tuna pasta, or salmon and rice. At dinner, it's a baked potato and beans, haddock or tuna and broccoli, or chicken and green vegetables.

Giroud will partake in the occasional lean steak for a treat, while his snacks are typically bananas, muesli bars, or dried fruit and nuts. .

An incredible physique

All that has given him an extraordinary physique, which certainly explains why he is still capable of such impressive acrobatics well into his 30s.

Photo: The Mega Agency.

Workout routine

Even outside of training at Cobham, Giroud works out at home, only giving himself Wednesday off.

If he's not playing at the weekend, he does cardio exercises, while in the week, he'll do a set number of bench presses, lifting dumbbells and work on his abs using a plate twist.

He also does weights, pull-ups, curls, lunges squats, reverse grip push-ups and incorporates mountain climbers into his routine.

As a result, Giroud's body condition and strength is second to none and it's still paying dividends for Chelsea.

