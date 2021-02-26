Lewis Hamilton's racing career could be faced with further speculation as news broke that Aston Martin could be interested in his services.

After another incredible campaign, Hamilton finds himself with a number of big decisions to make.

Hamilton capped of another amazing season by earning a knighthood, and now is deservedly recognised as one of the greatest to ever race in Formula One.

This has made his stock higher than ever before and he now faces major decisions on where his long-term future lies.

Some had spoken of potential retirement this season but Hamilton ended these rumours by signing a 1 year deal with current team Mercedes in order to strive for even more greatness in the sport.

However this means that he could be free to speak to rival bosses as soon as this year.

Aston Martin co-owner Lawrence Stroll has already bought in Sebastian Vettel and has refused to rule out his interest in World Champion Hamilton.

Stroll, 61, told an interview with PA: "It’s definitely tempting.

"Lewis in any car is great and I’m sure everyone would say yes because he is a seven-time world champion. But right now, I am extremely focused on getting started this year."

Stroll also refused to rule out the possibility of a World Championship for his team.

He noted: "This team has outperformed itself with significantly fewer resources.

"And I sincerely believe that with the same amount of people and the same budget, there is no reason why world championships are not on the horizon.

"It is very realistic to think that."

It is bound to be interesting come the end of Hamilton's 1 year deal with Mercedes, as he is clearly set to be not short of suitors in the Formula One world.

