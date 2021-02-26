A gamer is only as good as his setup.

Well, that might not necessarily be true, but it certainly hasn't stopped gamers from coming up with some incredible ideas to optimise their experience.

Ideally, your non-negotiables are a comfy, bucket chair and a great monitor. From then on the world is your oyster.

Many gamers go multiple monitors, epic sound systems, or spend a wad of cash gearing up an entire room to be their gaming mecca.

From headphones to controllers, mini fridges to specialised gaming desks, no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of the perfect setup.

And, just when you thought it couldn't get any better, you come across an epic invention from Japan that combines all the comfort anyone could ever need with a state-of-the-art set up.

The so-called 'gaming bed' comes complete with monitors, storage space and of course, room for your snacks.

It is an innovation developed by the clever clogs at Bauhütte who specialise in creating what they call 'multi-tasking furniture'.

The full combination includes a bed, bottle rack, side table, gaming desk, set of blankets as well as controller and headphone hangers all within easy reach for the user.

Amusingly, the company's blog about the product reads: "I wake up and move from my bed to my desk. Why is that so complicated?

"Gaming beds solve this problem. Elevated headboard that adds functional storage to the bedside and Bed desk that can be set at the foot of a single bed.

"As soon as you get up, you can watch a game or animation and realize a life cycle of falling asleep without difficulty."

So, how much will this set you back?

Well it doesn't come cheap. The handy piece of kit will set you back a cool £823 before you've even bothered to pay for the shipping.

It might seem like a bit of an unecessary expense, but just imagine the Call of Duty and FIFA binges you could rack up from the comfort of your very own gaming bed.

The possibilities are endless.

