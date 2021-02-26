Manchester City's Premier League win in the 2011/12 season was nothing short of remarkable.

Roberto Mancini's side needed a win on the last day of the season against QPR to clinch their first Premier League title.

Remarkably, City were trailing with five minuets to go. But they managed to secure an incredible turn around.

Edin Dzeko headed home the equaliser, before Sergio Aguero's goal with virtually the last kick of the game sent City's fans into raptures.

It was absolutely extraordinary.

Brazilian side Internacional thought they had done something very similar on Thursday evening.

Internacional had not won the Brazilian league title since 1979, but they went into the final day knowing a win would end the drought.

The dream looked over with their game against Corinthians goalless going into added time.

But, remarkably, they found the back of the net in the 97th minute.

Captain Edenilson sparked jubilant scenes when he tapped home at the back post.

Internacional's players and staff went crazy. A number of their players ran onto the pitch in celebration, while Edenilson took his shirt off.

However, their joy turned to despair as the flag was raised for offside.

Internacional's players crowded around the linesman who, to his credit, stood his ground and kept his flag raised.

VAR was then consulted and the Brazilian ace was judged to be offside by the closest of margins.

That wasn't the only decision that went against Internacional on the evening.

Earlier on in the game, they had a penalty overturned by VAR and another goal ruled out.

It just wasn't meant to be Internacional's day, was it?! You can only imagine their frustration when the final whistle sounded.

Their draw meant Flamengo won the title by a single point and were crowned champions for the second successive year.

