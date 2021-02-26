Liverpool lining up superb swoop for £34.6m-rated midfield star

Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit from Liverpool seems inevitable.

The Netherlands international has a contract that is expiring at the end of the season and he has been linked with European giants Barcelona and PSG.

It seems that he is on his way out of the club and Sport Witness now carries a report from TuttoUdinese claiming that Liverpool are lining up a move for a new midfielder.

That player is Rodrigo De Paul of Udinese, who was linked with Leeds United in the summer.

Leeds made a bid for the player but couldn’t get the transfer over the line, and now it seems that the Reds are at the front of the queue.

The report claims that the Reds have an advantage in the pursuit because their only competition appear to be Inter Milan.

Udinese aren’t willing to accept less than €40m (£34.6m) and those demands have left Inter scrambling to catch up.

Liverpool are seen as a club who can easily afford the figure so they are currently in pole position to bring the playmaker into the club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spending £34.6m on a player like De Paul would be a genuine bargain.

His fbref numbers are so good that this is a player who is directly comparable to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Alberto, David Silva, and Bernardo Silva.

Every attacking statistic on the website places him in the top 10% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues. In terms of shot-creating actions – 4.61 – he’s in the top 1%.

This would be an astonishingly good signing.

And it would go a long way to filling the hole left by Wijnaldum.

