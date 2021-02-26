Arsenal are through to the last-16 of the Europa League after a dramatic victory against Benfica on Thursday evening.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg, Arsenal knew a goalless draw or a win in Greece would see them safely through to the next round.

With 25 minutes remaining, they were 2-1 down and starting at an exit from the competition.

But goals from Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw them complete an incredible turnaround.

There were so many brilliant performers for Arsenal on the day. Bukayo Saka was incredible and was probably Man-of-the-Match.

Arsenal's left-back, Tierney, also had another great evening.

The Scottish defender has become a fan-favourite for his no-nonsense attitude and his consistent performances.

Tierney takes no prisoners on the football pitch. And Darwin Nunez found out the hard way in the game Karaiskakis Stadium.

In the 84th minute, with Arsenal chasing a winner, Nunez went flying after a challenge by Tierney.

The referee decided that the challenge was not a foul and microphones managed to pick up Tierney's furious reaction to Nunez's antics.

"You're a f****** diving c***, man", Tierney could be heard saying as Nunez laid on the ground.

WARNING: BAD LANGUAGE USED

You wouldn't expect anything less from Tierney.

The Scot spoke to the media after the game.

“We all make mistakes all the time – sometimes they get punished and sometimes they don’t, but in European competition they are going to [get punished] and they did,” said Tierney, per the Evening Standard.

“We bounced back the best way we possibly could and I think it is a good step for us to show we can face adversity, come back and go through.

“We never seem to do it the easy way. But credit to the boys we had some tough moments out there and some setbacks but to bounce back, score and go through to the next round, is all that matters.

“We are taking it game by game. We are not looking too far ahead, we have a big game on Sunday [against Leicester] as well. The games are coming fast right now so we can only look at one game at at time.”

News Now - Sport News