Leeds transfer news: Permanent deal could soon be on the cards

Such has been the success of Leeds United's long-awaited return to the Premier League, it's hard to pick out just one player to celebrate as their main man.

Indeed, Patrick Bamford's goals have been crucial but so too has Raphinia's recent rise in form, Kalvin Phillips' ability to drive the team from central midfield and Jack Harrison's ten goal contributions from out wide.

Promisingly, according to The Athletic, Leeds could soon be enjoying the latter on a long-term basis.

They claim Manchester City are poised to sell the 24-year-old to the Elland Road outfit for £11m this summer.

A seasoned veteran of the famous 'Bielsa-ball' style of play after spending three successive campaigns on loan with the club, the ability he has shown in the Premier League so far has even lead to suggestions he could be called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Seemingly settled in West Yorkshire, this will surely be welcome news to supporters given his impact this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

To sign a player capable of scoring six times and registering four assists so far during his debut season in the top flight for just £11m is an excellent piece of business.

Clearly someone who understands the system, Harrison averages the second-highest number of key passes per game (1.7, via WhoScored) in the Leeds squad as well as the third-highest number of shots over the same period (1.3).

The former New York City winger has made a tangible impact on their debut campaign at this level and, at 24, surely still has room to improve. So, to soon be able to call on him permanently after a potential £11m deal has to be considered excellent value for money.

For the player, too, this is a hugely positive step in his career. Indeed, he will finally have a permanent home working under one of the most interesting coaches in the Premier League in a side with ambitions of qualifying for Europe next season and beyond.

