Celtic latest news: Alan Hutton predicts struggle

How exactly Celtic go about what is looking like a major rebuild this summer will be fascinating.

It's amazing to think just how different things were going less than a year ago as Neil Lennon's side looked destined to win a tenth league title in a row, with the Northern Irishman having resigned earlier this week.

The prospect of a major exodus at the end of the season has already been mentioned and, according to Alan Hutton, they face a fight to convince new arrivals of their plans going forward.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Scotland international talked about the huge amount of uncertainty Celtic are facing and how that could negatively affect their recruitment plans.

Indeed, with Peter Lawwell also leaving in the coming months amid suggestions the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie are attracting interest elsewhere, the club do look to have quite a big job on their hands to refresh their current set-up.

“Looking at it as a player, if Celtic were looking at me I would want to know what the future holds,” he said.

“Everything is very much up in the air, they’re changing the backroom staff at a very high level, the manager’s gone, there are talks of players desperate to get out.

“You want to know what direction they’re going, at the moment they’re just kind of treading water. It’s a very difficult time to try and convince players to come into your squad.

“In previous years, they’re in Europe, they’ve won the league and it’s all happy and people have wanted to be a part of it.

“It’s going to be difficult until they come out and tell everybody exactly what their plans are for the future.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's hard to imagine a club the size of Celtic struggling to attract players but Lennon was open about how some of his squad wanted to leave even at the beginning of this rather miserable campaign.

With that in mind, perhaps they can view this summer as a window of opportunity.

As Kieran Devlin of The Athletic pointed out recently, some behind the scenes feel standards have dropped since the departure of Brendan Rodgers in 2019, so to get the chance to completely revamp the club from top to bottom may help set the team up to challenge what is looking like a hugely impressive Rangers side.

As daunting a task as that may be, fans have protested against the current board already, so it's clear many feel that a change is indeed necessary.

There is an awful lot of work ahead but perhaps Celtic will be all the better for it. Frankly, it won't be hard to improve on their efforts this season.

