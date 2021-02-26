Newcastle battling fierce opposition to sign rarely-seen Leicester ace

Sidnei Tavares has been on the fringes of the Leicester City team for some time.

The 19-year-old is a versatile presence who can play in central midfield or on the wing and he has yet to be truly exposed to first-team football.

He did make his debut on Thursday, coming on as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

Tavares was on the bench for the first leg and also made the bench for the FA Cup tie with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this season.

But it seems his lack of minutes could now see him seek pastures new.

Sport Witness carries a report from Portuguese outlet Noticias ao Minuto, claiming that the teenager has a contract that expires at the end of the season and that there are a number of clubs sniffing around a possible free transfer.

Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Almeria, Sevilla and Nice are all named as potential destinations, along with fellow Premier League club Newcastle United.

The Magpies face a bitter fight to bring him in, though, as Benfica are already said to have made an offer.

Leicester want to keep him but that is said to be unlikely, as Tavares wants to be playing first-team football.

There are no more details pertaining to whether Newcastle have made an offer yet.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Tavares clearly wants game time.

And the offer from Benfica may well have jolted Leicester into action.

After all, the player has only been exposed to the first-team this year, as he enters the final few months of his deal.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

It may well be a play to get him to commit to a new deal and it remains to be seen if he would be willing to stay in England.

Newcastle will have to wait until the summer to make an offer, which may end up being a hinderance to their pursuit.

News Now - Sport News