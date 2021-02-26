West Ham take young Championship prospect on trial

West Ham United are going brilliantly in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side are fourth in the table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester City, who are comfortably clear at the top of the league.

The Hammers are two points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and are only four behind second-placed Manchester United.

And now it seems that they are casting their net as they look to bring in new acquisitions to the club’s youth setup.

Moyes, after all, has brought through the likes of Ben Johnson and Declan Rice, and there is a clear pipeline from the academy to the first-team.

And Football Insider reports that Birmingham City rising star Rico Browne is set to have a trial at the Hammers this weekend.

The 17-year-old has already played three times in the FA Youth Cup for Birmingham’s U18 side.

He made his debut for the U18s when he was just 16 and he is set to spend a couple of weeks with the Irons, with Birmingham’s blessing.

The report states that Browne has made a big impact at Birmingham but they will not stand in his way if a bid is received.

Browne is a promising talent.

Of course, there isn’t a lot known about him because he’s still just 17, and he has yet to play senior football.

But West Ham are known as the academy of football for a reason and there is a clear pathway into the first-team.

This is a huge opportunity for Browne to get a move to a huge Premier League club.

It is a chance he must take.

