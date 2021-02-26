Everton latest news: Ancelotti open to building a project ahead of stadium move

Fourteen months into the Carlo Ancelotti experiment, Everton are certainly reaping the rewards.

While there were doubts about whether or not the Italian was suited to a job of this profile given his perhaps unfair reputation as a 'Galactico Whisperer' and suggestions his former Bayern Munich players were not happy with the lack of intensity in his training sessions, the 61-year-old has allayed such fears.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's game at home to Southampton (via BBC Sport), Ancelotti even raised the idea of building something long-term at Goodison Park.

Coming off the back of Everton's first win away at Anfield since 1999, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager revealed he wanted to be in charge of the club when they finally move stadium.

Indeed, with news breaking earlier this week that their move to a new home on the Bramley-Moore dock site was approved, Ancelotti spoke of his desire to be a part of that project.

"I would like to stay as long as possible," Ancelotti said.

"I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened. It will be a good achievement for me, of course.

"I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If Ancelotti does get to 2024 (the likely date of the move, when he'd be pushing 70) it would represent his longest stint at one club since his trophy-laden spell at AC Milan.

Having already drawn comparisons between the two, given he took over at San Siro when the Rossoneri were at a relatively low point, the idea of doing something similar at Everton would surely be a wonderful end to his managerial career and reaffirm his status as one of the game's elite coaches in the modern era.

While it's difficult to imagine him directly matching his achievements with Milan in terms of winning the Champions League twice, even to have Everton fighting towards the top of the table and potentially challenging in cup competitions on regular basis would completely transform a club who had to turn to Sam Allardyce to steer them away from the drop zone only a few years ago.

Already a huge figure in the history of European football, to see him potentially sign off by setting Everton up as a major player would be a glorious end to a storied career.

