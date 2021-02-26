The Europa League last 16 draw was completed on Friday afternoon and it threw up some tasty ties.

Manchester United and AC Milan will face off against each other in what is undoubtedly the tie of the round.

Arsenal will play Olympiacos in a rematch of their last 32 clash last season.

The Gunners will be out for revenge, with the Greek side winning their last clash thanks to a 119th minute winner by Youssef El-Arabi.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, while Rangers will play Leicester's conquerors, Sparta Prague.

View the draw in full by clicking here:

So, who are the favourites to win the Europa League following the last-16 draw?

FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and they've ranked every side still left in the competition by how likely they are to win the trophy in May.

View every side's chances of winning the Europa League below:

16. Molde - <1%

15. Dynamo Kiev - 1%

14. Granada - 2%

13. Dinamo Zagreb - 2%

12. Young Boys - 3%

11. Slavia Prague - 3%

10. AC Milan - 3%

9. Rangers - 3%

8. Olympiacos - 4%

7. Shakhtar - 4%

6. Tottenham - 8%

5. Roma - 10%

4. Ajax - 10%

3. Villarreal - 10%

2. Arsenal - 12%

1. Manchester United - 24%

Poor Molde. The data really doesn't fancy their chances of winning the Europa League.

AC Milan are one of the strongest teams left in the competition but, after drawing Man United, their chances of winning the title have gone down massively.

They only had a 3% chance of lifting the title in a few months' time, making them 10th favourites.

Even Rangers are considered more likely to lift the trophy than AC Milan.

Steven Gerrard's side have defied the odds to get to the last-16 but their chances of winning have increased slightly after being drawn to play Sparta Prague in the next round.

Tottenham are struggling in the Premier League and are only sixth favourites to win the Europa League.

Interestingly, Arsenal are second favourites. They're not even in the top half of the Premier League but the data likes their chances of making it to Gdansk.

Despite drawing AC Milan, Man United have the best chance of winning it all by far.

They are going well and proved why they are considered favourites with a demolition of Real Sociedad in the last-32.

There's still a long way to go but, according to the data, the Europa League is United's trophy to lose.

