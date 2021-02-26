Major update on Odegaard's Arsenal future as Real eye future move

Martin Odegaard arrived at Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window.

The Norway international has made six appearances already, with four coming in the Premier League and two in the Europa League.

He has only played the 90 minutes twice, in both legs against Benfica, and there is now some clarity over whether or not he can remain at the club beyond this season.

Sport Witness carries a report from Defensa Central explaining the situation.

Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer and they are said to be hoping to utilise Odegaard in any deal.

Arsenal don’t have a purchase option in the deal to sign Odegaard so it’s almost inevitable that he will be returning to Madrid.

And then he could be included in a deal for Real to sign Haaland from Dortmund, as the German club are keen on the playmaker.

It’s all a bit complicated but one thing seems certain: He’ll be heading back to Real this summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This was always likely.

Not necessarily the fact that he could be involved in a deal to sign Haaland but this felt as though Odegaard was moving to Arsenal to prove his worth to Real instead of earn a permanent move.

Odegaard is still just 22 and he has plenty of developing to do.

He has something to prove at the Bernabeu too, as he has only made 11 senior appearances for the club.

For a player of his talent, that’s simply not enough.

