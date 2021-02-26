Tottenham transfer news: Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Harry Kane's future

While Tottenham Hotspur could still feasibly win two cup competitions this season, it has been a difficult campaign so far.

Indeed, the sight of Jose Mourinho and his side sitting atop the Premier League feels so long ago now and the usual questions about his style of play have emerged, arguably even faster than normal.

Star man Harry Kane has also been linked with a move away from the club too amid suggestions Daniel Levy has slapped a £150m valuation on the England captain's head.

Writing in his mailbag on The Athletic, Alan Shearer has shared his verdict on Kane's situation at Spurs.

The comparisons between the two are obvious. Two free-scoring England captains frequently linked with making a move to a truly elite club after establishing themselves as the lynchpins of teams who generally struggle to win things, Shearer does seem well-placed to comment.

"My suspicion is that if he does want to move it would have to be this summer because he’s 28 in July and probably coming to the peak years of his career," he wrote.

"My situation, when I left Blackburn for Newcastle United in 1996, was slightly different because I’d already won the Premier League. I wanted more, but I’d also scratched an itch."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Kane has previously admitted he would be willing to leave should he not feel like he can compete for major honours, though it's hard to imagine many teams being able to meet Spurs' apparent asking price.

With transfer spending negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Mail also recently claimed only Manchester United or Manchester City could realistically pay such a fee given the current financial landscape.

So, with that in mind, Kane might have to push for a move himself and the issue with that is that he's thought to still be happy working with Mourinho, flourishing under him on a personal basis.

Fifty-two games under his watch have yielded thirty-five goals and fifteen assists and, with Tottenham capable of winning both the Carabao Cup and Europa League, there certainly is a case for him to stay at Tottenham.

Indeed, closing in on 28, what happens between now and the end of the season could be huge for his long-term career.

