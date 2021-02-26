"I'm very happy" - West Ham ace drools over club's incredible form

West Ham United’s form is delighting fans and players alike.

The Hammers are in fourth in the Premier League and play Manchester City this weekend in what could be a huge game for their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side, after all, are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League and seemingly have an unbreakable grip on the trophy.

The Irons have been brilliant this season and have lost just six games this season, a number that is only beaten by City and Manchester United.

This is a remarkable turnaround given that the Hammers were trying to avoid relegation at this point last season.

And playmaker Pablo Fornals is thoroughly enjoying life in east London.

Sport Witness carry quotes relayed by Marca, and Fornals believes that David Moyes has played a key role in the turnaround.

He said: “I’m very happy with the way things are going at West Ham.

“The assessment is very good. It’s a complete turnaround from last season, and the club is enjoying a wonderful season.

“There has been a change since the manager took over in the middle of last season; we were saved two games before the end of the Premiership, and this year he has followed a bit of the line we have been working with.

“Last year, I learned a lot, and it has helped me for this season. I’m very happy, and when things go well, everything is much easier, and the glass is always half full.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It’s a happy camp at West Ham.

And that can only mean good performances.

The Irons are pushing for Champions League football and it’s no fluke – they’ve already taken points off the likes of City and Tottenham Hotspur.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

They will all need to rally if they are to make their way into the top four.

Fornals clearly has what it takes.

News Now - Sport News