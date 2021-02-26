Spurs told to pay £50m to sign summer target - report

Nick Pope has become the genuine No.1 at Burnley in recent years.

The England international, who has won four caps for his country, has made over 100 appearances for Burnley and has kept 42 clean sheets.

This is a player who has risen through the ranks too; beginning his career at Bury, he moved to Charlton in 2011 and went on no fewer than eight different loan spells to the likes of Harrow Borough, Welling United, Cambridge United, and York City.

His move to Burnley came in 2016 and he has gone from strength to strength.

It is little surprise, then, that Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an interest in the star.

Hugo Lloris is approaching the end of his contract, which expires next summer, and Spurs appear to be on the lookout for a new stopper.

Pope has seemingly been identified but the scale of the task to extricate him from Lancashire has now been laid bare.

Lancashire Live reports that, while Burnley only paid £1.5m to sign Pope from Charlton, they would want closer to £50m to consider doing business this summer.

Burnley are in a strong financial position and rejected a number of bids for James Tarkowski in the summer.

As such, they would not be prepared to do business unless a club matched the asking price on Pope’s head.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will be willing to do so.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is absolutely fair enough from Burnley.

Pope is a top-quality goalkeeper who has been in fine form this season.

He has conceded just 25 goals in 24 games and has kept no fewer than nine clean sheets.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Add in the fact that he is home grown, an England international, and under contract until 2023 and one begins to understand Burnley’s reluctance to do business.

Spurs will have to make them a mighty fine offer to tempt them into letting the 28-year-old go.

News Now - Sport News