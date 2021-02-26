Man Utd spooked by Championship ace's asking price - report

Max Aarons has been in brilliant form for Norwich City this season.

The right-back has been ever-present for the Canaries as they attempt to climb their way back into the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has scored once and laid on three assists in the Championship, with Daniel Farke’s men currently seven points clear of second-placed Brentford at the top of the tree.

It is little surprise, then, that Premier League clubs are sniffing around and considering a summer move.

The Daily Express reports that Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Aarons but there is a hurdle in the way. That would be Norwich’s asking price, as the Canaries want £35m.

They are a shoo-in to win promotion and return to the top-flight and that will only bolster their position when it comes to negotiating a transfer.

Aarons is also under contract with Norwich until 2024, they are in no need to sell, particularly if they receive the windfall promotion will gift them.

United may subsequently look elsewhere, and the Express claims that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on signing a centre-back; that may take priority.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Norwich have no need to let Aarons go on the cheap.

He has played a key role in helping them get to the top of the Championship and one has to think he would remain a key player in the Premier League too.

Norwich are in a strong position and one also has to say that United probably don’t need to spend that kind of money on a right-back.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the undisputed first-choice in the position, so they would be bringing Aarons in as back-up and nothing more.

It seems a bit too rich for a player who won’t be in the starting XI every week; that will be music to Norwich’s ears.

News Now - Sport News