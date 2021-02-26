Bruno Fernandes has been incredible since signing for Man United.

After a brilliant debut campaign, Fernandes has been tremendous in 2020/21.

There's no doubt that Fernandes, valued at £81m by Transfermarkt, has been United's best player this season.

In fact, he stands a very good chance of winning the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

The Portuguese midfielder has played in 35 games and scored 22 goals, which is an absolutely ridiculous tally for a midfielder.

In addition, he's also recorded 13 assists, meaning he's averaging just below a goal and an assist per game.

However, he could have had so much more.

A video, created by @ShameIessFC, has gone viral which shows just how much his teammates have left him down this campaign.

In the two-minute clip, Fernandes can be seen frequently putting the ball on a plate for his teammates to score.

However, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have spurned multiple opportunities that Fernandes has created for them.

Watch the clip below:

The video has been a massive hit with United fans, gaining over 1.5k retweets on Twitter.

You can view some of the reaction below...

@UTDTrey said: "They've robbed my boy of so many assists."

"Bruno deserves better people in front of him". @DOMPATTBEAST wrote.

@sinha4_vibhav wrote: "But I thought he only stat padded lucky 5 yard assists. If "football's biggest false image" is like this, I would gladly take more of them."

While @just_mayor said: "Absolutely insane how many chances he creates for the wasteful front three ahead of him even though he scores a lot himself. Imagine taking all those chances! We’d be unstoppable."

Fernandes' numbers have been incredible since signing for United. But, for some reason, he still has many doubters.

It could be argued that he could have even more goals and assists to his name.

Taking the opportunities that Fernandes creates if something that United have to do if they want to win back the Premier League in the coming years.

