"Come on you Irons" - West Ham get surprise support from rival PL manager

West Ham United have been in unbelievable form.

David Moyes’ side are currently fourth in the Premier League table ahead of this weekend’s clash with league leaders Manchester City.

They sit two points clear of Chelsea and just four behind Manchester United in second, opening the door to the club qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

This weekend’s game, though, is arguably their toughest of the season so far, given City’s form – they have won 19 games straight in all competitions and are 10 points clear of United – and a win would see them marked out as genuine top four contenders.

City boss Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the form of the Irons, and believes they are more than good enough to maintain their push for European football.

Quoted by Sky Sports ahead of the game, he said: "They are in a Champions League position. That is not a good run, it is many months and they are there. It means how strong they are. What I saw is the rhythm increased a lot on previous seasons.

"They have fantastic players like Declan Rice. I am a big admirer of him and Michail Antonio is always a headache for his movements. David Moyes - I admire this type of person, like Roy Hodgson. They have incredibly long, long careers.

"I would love to have these careers for many years and the passion to do the job. I cannot forget my first game in the Premier League was against Sunderland and he [David Moyes] was the manager there.

"He was so kind to me, he gave me some advice about the Premier League. I have friends, supporters [who are West Ham fans]. Come on you Irons! We will see what happens tomorrow.

"The season speaks for itself. [Moyes] understands football perfectly and has a lot of experience. I dream of arriving one day where everything is calm [a bit] like Carlo Ancelotti.

"They live a Buddha life. In the good moments, [these managers] are calm. In all moments, they are calm. [Moyes] gives you experience to do this. It is a real tough game tomorrow because all the big clubs suffer against them."

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Guardiola is spot on.

West Ham have played 25 games this season and have lost just six – only City and United have lost fewer games this term.

To write their form off as a good run does Moyes’ side a disservice.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

This weekend, there is every chance that the Hammers could well get a result against Guardiola’s side.

They did just that at the London Stadium – drawing 1-1 – and a similar result this weekend would prove just how brilliant the Irons have been.

News Now - Sport News