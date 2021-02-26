Huge report claims Man Utd could sell summer signing after just one season

Alex Telles' move to Manchester United has not gone brilliantly.

He has made just six starts in the Premier League, with his arrival from Porto coinciding with an uptick in form for Luke Shaw.

He has not played in the league since January, when the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Sheffield United.

And now it seems that he could already be on his way out.

Sport Witness carries a report from Inter Live claiming that Inter Milan could have a chance to sign the Brazil international, who they label a flop.

The Italian side are expected to try to sign a new left-back in the summer and Telles could be an option.

The Brazilian is said to have been offered to Inter by United, who want to sign Marcelo Brozovic, the midfielder, in exchange.

United believe Telles is worth around €20m (£17.3m) while another €30m (£25.9m) would then be spent on the signing of Brozovic.

The Inter star, by comparison, has been with Inter since 2016 and has made 229 appearances for the club in total.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This has got to be nonsense.

United spent out on Telles to add depth to their left-back position and it is no coincidence that his signing has brought the best out of Shaw.

He suddenly has a reason to perform at the highest possible level, or he’ll see his starting spot taken.

Having two quality players for every position is simply good sense.

We can’t see Telles going anywhere.

