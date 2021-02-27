The debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time is one that could be fiercely argued.

Four names are usually mentioned when arguing who is the best player of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football for the past 15 years.

Diego Maradona did some extraordinary things for Argentina and was a wizard with the ball at his feet.

While Pele set numerous records in his career and won three World Cup's with Brazil.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't think that any of those aforementioned are the best ever.

The Swedish legend actually thinks that Ronaldo Nazario is the best player to have ever graced the game.

Zlatan told Discovery Plus, per Goal: "I don't need to describe Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon'.

"I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him.

"The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did 'the snake'. The way he was moving, for me he's the greatest player through history, no doubt."

Ronaldo was Zlatan's hero in his youth and it's easy to see why.

The Brazilian was, quite simply, remarkable.

He could do things with a football that people can only dream of.

He possessed lightning quick feet which must have scared the life out of defenders.

And his technical ability saw his embarrass a number of defenders in his career. Even the very best couldn't handle him.

A video, titled 'Ronaldo: Humiliating great defenders and players' proves that very point.

Ronaldo came up against some of the best defenders ever, including Paolo Maldini and Carles Puyol, but he ended up making them look silly.

Watch him humiliating legendary defenders below:

What a player he was.

It's just a shame that injuries and his lifestyle blighted his career.

At his peak, there's no denying that he played at an extraordinary level.

