Euro 2020 is just a few months away.

France will be the favourites to lift the trophy, while Spain, Germany and Portugal will all fancy their chances.

England haven't won a major trophy since 1966 but there's a belief there is a golden generation emerging.

The Three Lions have so many talented players in pretty much every position at the moment.

Gareth Southgate will have a selection nightmare when it comes to picking his side for England's opener against Croatia on June 13.

He won't know his best XI just yet, but Alan Shearer knows who he would pick for their game against Croatia.

The Premier League legend, in his column for the Athletic, has named his best England side ahead of the tournament in June and you can view his ideal team below.

GK: Nick Pope

Jordan Pickford is one of Southgate's favourites and, to be fair to him, he's done little wrong in an England shirt.

But Shearer thinks Pope should be between the sticks. There's no question he's been better than Pickford in the Premier League this season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

England have a plethora of options at right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Reece James and Kyle Walker are all extremely talented.

But Shearer thinks Alexander-Arnold should start, despite having an underwhelming campaign for Liverpool.

CB: John Stones

Stones has been tremendous since his return to Manchester City's first team.

The Citizens have kept 12 clean sheets in the 15 Premier League games he's played this season, which is an astonishing tally.

CB: Harry Maguire

With Joe Gomez injured and unlikely to be available in time, Shearer has picked Maguire at the back.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Luke Shaw has been brilliant this season, but Shearer has gone with Chilwell, who is currently out of favour under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

CDM: Declan Rice

Rice, rated at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, has been extremely good in West Ham's impressive season so far. Interestingly, Shearer has gone with Rice over Henderson...

CM: Phil Foden

Foden has been incredible for Man City this season. Despite limited playing time, he's recorded six goals and five assists in the Premier League.

CM: Mason Mount

Chelsea haven't been amazing this season but Mount has been arguably their best performer.

There's a reason why Southgate, Frank Lampard and now Tuchel all rate him so highly.

RW: Raheem Sterling

Sterling makes Shearer's team instead of Jadon Sancho.

The winger, now 26, has scored 13 goals for the Three Lions.

LW: Marcus Rashford

Shearer doesn't think that Jack Grealish deserves a spot for Euro 2020. Interesting.

Rashford has been inconsistent this campaign but has still chipped in with 17 goal contributions in the Premier League.

ST: Harry Kane

This is a no brainer. Patrick Bamford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Danny Ings have all impressed in 2020/21 but there's no way that Kane isn't in England's side in June.

