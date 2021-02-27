Liverpool fans have many fond memories of their team's adventures in the Champions League this century.

Back in 2005, the club won the competition against all the odds, beating a star-studded AC Milan in one of the greatest games the sport has ever seen.

Fourteen years later, the Reds won Europe's biggest prize for the sixth time and they produced an iconic performance in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Barcelona to achieve the feat.

Liverpool defeated Ernesto Valverde's side 4-0 at Anfield after losing the first leg 3-0 and it's a game supporters of the club will forever hold close to their hearts.

But that magical night on Merseyside was certainly not the first time the Reds put four goals past one of Spain's two powerhouses in the second leg of a Champions League tie.

During the 2008/09 campaign, Rafael Benitez's side were drawn against Real Madrid and they followed up a 1-0 win at the Bernabeu with a breathtaking display on their home patch.

The architect of that memorable 4-0 win for Liverpool on March 10th, 2009? Steven Gerrard, the man who always delivered on big occasions.

Gerrard scored twice during the game, including a sumptuous finish on the half volley late in the game that flew past a helpless Iker Casillas in the Real Madrid goal.

His individual highlights from that game are simply a joy to behold, a visual reminder that the current Rangers boss is one of the most complete midfielders ever.

Gerrard vs Real Madrid in 2009

Gerrard and Fernando Torres were unstoppable that evening under the lights at Anfield.

Sergio Ramos, Fabio Cannavaro, Pepe and Gabriel Heinze simply had no answer to the pair's brilliance throughout the game.

At 1:39 in the video above, poor ol' Cannavaro is left humiliated after a beautiful nutmeg on the touchline from Gerrard.

The guy really could do it all and it's why many Kopites believe he is the greatest player to have donned the famous red jersey.

