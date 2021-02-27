Bruno Fernandes has been in sensational form for Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese playmaker has scored 15 goals and delivered 10 assists in his 25 Premier League appearances in 2020/21.

His ridiculous output in the English top-flight means he is now one of the favourites to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

He will, of course, have some serious competition for the coveted accolade, mostly from Manchester City's array of in-form stars.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo are all strong contenders for the award and to be honest, all would be deserving winners.

However, there can only be one winner and former City defender Micah Richards believes that man should be Fernandes.

The Sky Sports regular has even stated that were he still playing for City, he would go against the dressing room code in order to cast his vote for United's Portuguese magician.

"There was an unwritten rule in Manchester City ’s dressing room during my career when it came to picking the PFA Player of the Year," Richards said, per Daily Mail.

"If someone from Manchester United was in the running but Liverpool or Chelsea had candidates who had performed to a similarly high level, your vote would go to Stamford Bridge or Anfield.

"Politics such as this goes on in every dressing room across the land: you don’t vote for a rival.

"Of course, there were exceptions when you had to acknowledge brilliance.

"I remember that I did vote for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007 and Wayne Rooney in 2010 — to do anything else after such outstanding campaigns would have been ridiculous.

"Had I been in that same dressing room now, I would have found myself going against the unwritten rule again."

Praise of the highest order from Richards. The former City man believes both Fernandes' stats and his ability to improve the performance of his teammates are why he deserves to be named as the Premier League's top dog.

"There are many fine candidates this year, not least Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan, but the outstanding footballer of 2020-21 is Bruno Fernandes," Richards added.

"His numbers at this stage of the campaign are frightening for a midfielder: 15 goals, 10 assists.

"Involved in a goal, either scoring or setting up, every 84 minutes. Fernandes has created 71 chances and I don’t believe United would be in the top four without him.

"The real mark of an outstanding player is what he does to others in the team and Fernandes has dragged improvement out of those around him.

"He also has a reputation now. If I’m not watching United and I hear they have scored, I have one thought: it’s Bruno."

