WWE SmackDown results: Reigns challenged, Belair decides WrestleMania opponent & more

Roman Reigns may have successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, but there are superstars who are still gunning for the championship ahead of Fastlane.

Daniel Bryan succumbed to the Tribal Chief on the pay-per-view but he is not taking that loss lying down, while Bianca Belair has made her decision over who she will face at WrestleMania, after winning the Royal Rumble.

It all came to a head on SmackDown - here are your results!

Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns to a match at Fastlane

Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned from WWE Elimination Chamber to bask in the glory of his victory over war-torn Elimination Chamber victor Daniel Bryan last Sunday and to warn Edge to back out of their WrestleMania showdown because The Rated-R Superstar didn't stand a chance against him.

He was interrupted by Bryan, who spoke about how "others" had been talking about the manner in which Reigns defended his title at WWE Elimination Chamber being "cowardly" and not representative of someone who was a real champion. After he challenged The Big Dog to a Universal Title rematch at WWE Fastlane to silence such doubters once and for all, Jey Uso grabbed the mic and unleashed a barrage of words. Then when Reigns and Bryan came face to face, Uso attacked The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement and knocked him out of the ring.

Otis & Chad Gable def. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

After getting disqualified and hitting an earth-shattering splash on Rey Mysterio last week, Otis and Chad Gable once again faced The Master of the 619 and his son Dominik Mysterio in a match of retribution.

Despite Rey and Dominik hitting a double 619 on Gable, an ultra-aggressive Otis saved the pin at the last second and took complete control. Catching Rey in mid-air, the mammoth Superstar drove him into the canvas and once again hit the Splash off the second rope on The Master of the 619 for the victory.

Apollo Crews def. Shinsuke Nakamura

One week after a brutal steel step assault on Intercontinental Champion Big E, Apollo Crews emerged wearing new colours of wealth, dominance and power and explained that he was now bringing the "real" Apollo Crews. Channelling his powerful Nigerian roots, he explained that he showed Big E the steel after he defied him and that he would show Shinsuke Nakamura and anyone else the same.

The King of Strong Style was out for retribution on Crews for costing him an Intercontinental Title opportunity last week. Nevertheless, Crews attacked his opponent before the bell. After a hard-fought matchup, The Artist locked in the sleeper hold. In response, Crews grabbed his scarf in the corner and pulled back on it, giving him just enough leverage to hurl his opponent forward into the turnbuckle. He then drove Nakamura into the canvas for the strong victory.

Tamina def. Liv Morgan

The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan took on the imposing Tamina. Despite Liv hitting her mighty opposition with everything she had, the newly-motivated Tamina hit a devastating Samoan Drop on her prey before driving her into the canvas for the dominant win.

Bianca Belair to challenge Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

Before 2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair could declare which World Champion she would face at WrestleMania to WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, Reginald once again interrupted to inform Belair why picking SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at The Showcase of the Immortals would turn her dreams into a nightmare.

In response, The Boss emerged to remind Reginald that he wasn't to speak for her and quickly shoved him out of the way. After an exchange of words, The EST of WWE chose to challenge Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All as she pointed to the WrestleMania banner.

The Street Profits def. King Corbin & Sami Zayn

The unlikely duo of Sami Zayn and King Corbin battled former SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits as Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford looked to get back in the title picture.

Corbin began to scream at Zayn’s documentary crew for continuously getting in the way. As he was distracted, Ford suddenly dove over Sami and onto Corbin at ringside. With the distraction, Dawkins laid out The Master Strategist with the neckbreaker and paved the way for Ford to leap from the heavens and onto Zayn for the three-count.

Cesaro painfully rebuked Seth Rollins

As he addressed his formal letter to WWE Management and how he was treated upon returning to SmackDown, Seth Rollins was approached by an intense Cesaro. Rollins convinced the irate Superstar to hear him out. After showering The Swiss Cyborg with compliments, Rollins promised him that he could stop coming up short if he worked side-by-side with Rollins and got the killer instinct. With that, Rollins gave Cesaro a second chance to embrace "the vision." Cesaro gave his answer by spinning The Architect in the Cesaro Swing, and after spinning Rollins over and over again, he delivered an earth-shattering uppercut that sent him to the canvas.

Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso ended in a double count-out



Early in the contest, Uso used both the announce table and the ring post to cause further damage to The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement's injured knee. Nevertheless, the ultra-resilient Bryan fought through the pain with iron will to help create an incredible matchup between the dynamic Superstars. The fight moved back to the ringside area, and as Uso continued to punish Bryan's leg on the steel ring steps, the referee counted out both Superstars.

Realising the double count-out left him without a Fastlane matchup, Bryan locked Uso in a post-match "Yes!" lock. As he did, Reigns attacked. Although Bryan turned the tables and put The Head of the Table in the "Yes!" Lock, a kick from Uso paved the way for The Big Dog to hit his adversary with a Spear and the Guillotine.

After a SmackDown filled with announcements and high-intensity match-ups, we can't wait to see how this shifts the landscape in terms of the title picture in WWE!

News Now - Sport News