Conor McGregor, Finn Balor and Triple H have set tongues wagging on Twitter, with an interaction that could suggest a switch from UFC to WWE could be in the pipeline for Notorious.

The trio have teased a match between Balor and McGregor with Triple H as the referee... something we can all get on board with!

Balor started the fun by sharing a picture of action figures of the three, which prompted a response from McGregor.

This led to the trio getting into an exchange after McGregor tweeted: “No more Mr. nice guy!”

Triple H, also known as the Game from his iconic entrance music from his heyday in WWE, is essentially in semi-retirement these days and doubles up as the WWE executive vice president for global strategy and development.

Triple H did not need much persuading about the prospect and suggested that WWE would always welcome the Irishman should he want to swap the Octagon for the squared circle.

Hunter replied simply with: “Just say when."

McGregor has talked up his potential interest of doing something in WWE before, as all the way back in August 2016 he was quoted as saying: “I haven’t really thought about it. For the most part, those WWE guys are p******. To be honest, they’re messed up p****** if you ask me.”

He added: “There are some dons in that wrestling game. The McMahons, they’re dons. Triple H is a don. The Rock is a don. The rest of them are p******.”

For now, we will have to wait and see if anything happens off the back of this exchange.

Tyson Fury made a successful cameo in the WWE back in 2019, beating Braun Strowman in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor’s UFC career has stalled after his recent loss to Dustin Poirier and now ranked a lowly sixth in the lightweight rankings in the UFC, while Finn Balor is currently enjoying his second reign as WWE NXT champion.

