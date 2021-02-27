On Friday afternoon, Manchester United were drawn against AC Milan in the last-16 of the 2020/21 Europa League.

It's undoubtedly the headline tie of the round and the game will see Zlatan Ibrahimovic come face-to-face with United for the first time since his departure in 2018.

The two meetings between the European giants next month will also be the first time they've met in a competitive setting since 2010.

That season, the pair battled it out for a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals and it was United who came out on top in style.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side won the first leg at San Siro 3-2 and they then followed that up with a resounding 4-0 win on home soil.

Milan's star-studded team just couldn't deal with Fergie's Red Devils, especially Wayne Rooney.

In 2009/10, the English icon was at the very peak of his powers and had he not picked up an injury towards the end of the campaign, United's record goalscorer would have been in with a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Rooney scored four of United's seven goals across the two legs against Milan and his performances in both games were of the very highest quality.

So for this week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget', we're putting those two magical displays back in the limelight.

You can watch footage of Rooney's highlights from both games in the video below - enjoy!

Rooney vs AC Milan

Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta, Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham, Ronaldinho and the rest of Milan's big-name players were all overshadowed by Rooney.

"He's been in devastating form and they just couldn't handle him in the second half," Fergie said after the entertaining first leg in Milan.

"I thought he was marvellous. Particularly in the last two months we have seen development in his game and confidence has a lot to do with that.

"His basic ability is as good as any of those [elite] players, what he's got to do is improve his goalscoring - which he's now doing and if he continues that trend then he's got to be regarded alongside any player."

Fergie was spot on. At that point in time, Rooney was up there with the very best in the business and his stats from the 2009/10 campaign are quite incredible.

In his 44 appearances across all competitions, the current Derby County manager scored 34 goals and contributed seven assists.

Twenty-six of those goals came in just 32 Premier League outings and Rooney was deservedly named the 2009/10 PFA Players' Player of the Year for his efforts.

He really was a ridiculously talented footballer and if anything, his career is underrated in the present day.

