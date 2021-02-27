Scoring goals in the Premier League is far from easy.

The English top-flight is one of the most competitive football environments on the planet and only the very best ripple the back of the net on a regular basis.

Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney are the two players since the Premier League's inaugural season in 1992/93 to have scored more than 200 goals.

Their prolificacy means the legendary English duo feature in our XI made up of the Premier League's highest scorer in each position.

Some familiar faces take up spots elsewhere in the team, but there are a few names that will catch even the most avid fan of English football by surprise.

All stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

Premier League's highest scoring XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Asmir Begovic | 1 goal in 252 games

Right-back: Dan Petrescu | 23 goals in 215 games

Centre-back: John Terry | 41 goals in 492 games

Centre-back: Gary Cahill | 28 goals in 384 games

Left-back: David Unsworth | 38 goals in 364 games

Right-mid: Raheem Sterling | 95 goals in 282 games

Centre-mid: Frank Lampard | 177 goals in 611 games

Centre-mid: Steven Gerrard | 121 goals in 504 games

Left-mid: Ryan Giggs | 109 goals in 632 games

Striker: Wayne Rooney | 208 goals in 491 games

Striker: Alan Shearer | 260 goals in 441 games

Total goals: 1,101

So. Many. Goals.

Begovic is one of only five goalkeepers to have scored a goal in the Premier League and he makes our XI by virtue of the fact that the Bosnian played the least games among those in that exclusive quintet.

That same rule applies to Petrescu, as Manchester United legend Antonio Valencia also scored 23 goals during his career in the English top-flight.

However, it took the Ecuadorian 325 games to do so, which meant we opted for Petrescu, who scored an impressive 17 goals in just 150 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Sterling's inclusion will catch a few people off guard, but the City man's goal record is second only to Giggs in terms of players who have spent the majority of their careers playing out wide.

The 26-year-old will almost certainly join the 100-club before the end of the 2020/21 season and he'll no doubt surpass Giggs' tally in due course as well.

News Now - Sport News