A new picture of the WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin clearly shows that the Texan is still looking after himself in the only way that he can.

Indeed, the 56-year-old, otherwise known as the ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’, still looks in terrific shape in the Twitter image shared by Cultaholic’s Ross Twedell.

Fans would certainly like to see the WWE legend return to squared circle and 'raise hell', however, due to his numerous in-ring injuries, it remains highly unlikely.

Speaking at a WWE event back in 2019, Austin said: “Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place.

“Nerves are feeling a lot better than they used to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes.”

Austin is still widely considered to be one of the greatest Superstars to step inside a WWE ring, with his arrival always associated with shattering glass, which led to fans jumping off their seats and his fellow competitors shuddering in fear of the inevitable Stunner that they were about to receive.

The fan favourite currently holds the record for the number of Royal Rumble victories, having won in consecutive years in 1997 and 1998, before securing another win from the number 27 spot in 2001.

In addition, Steve Austin has won the WWE Championship six times, which meant that he held the title for 529 combined days during his historic career.

Arguably his most impressive title reign was when the Texan won the Championship for the fifth time against The Rock at WrestleMania 17.

The match infamously ended with Austin shaking hands with Vince McMahon, symbolising that he had ‘sold his soul to the devil.’

This led to Austin’s longest title reign of 175 days, in which he managed to successfully defend it against the likes of The Undertaker and Chris Jericho, before he dropped it to long-time rival and Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle at the Unforgiven PPV in September 2001.

'The Texas Rattlesnake’s' in-ring career was sadly cut-short due to numerous neck injuries and he subsequently had to retire in 2003 on medical advice.

Despite the most recent successful return of the 'The Rated R Superstar' Edge and the 'Leader of the Yes Movement' Daniel Bryan, it does remain highly unlikely that ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ will be able to shatter glass and raise hell in a WWE ring again.

Even though he will likely never wrestle again, Stone Cold Steve Austin still remains in remarkable shape.

