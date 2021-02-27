Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus in 2018 was one of the biggest in football history.

The Italian champions handed Real Madrid a cool £99m for the Portuguese superstar, a humungous fee given that he was 33 at the time.

However, it's proven to be a wise investment by Juventus, as Ronaldo has scored goals for fun ever since he arrived in Turin.

In 117 games for the club in all competitions, he's netted 90 goals and 70 of those strikes have come in just 83 Serie A appearances.

No player in the history of Italian football has reached that milestone quicker and it's one of many reasons why most people believe Ronaldo has been a success at Juventus.

But there's still a small minority who cast doubt over his impact at the Bianconeri and one of them is Antonio Cassano.

As we previously reported, the Italian legend was heavily critical of Ronaldo after Juve's 2-1 loss away at FC Porto and he's now gone after the global icon again.

“He [Ronaldo] has another year left in his contract, Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they have had worst results since he arrived," Cassano said, per Football Italia.

"They would have won Serie A titles also without him. It was the wrong project. For 120 years, winning was the only thing that mattered at Juventus. It is still an obligation, but they tried to change their skin with Sarri and Andrea [Pirlo].

“Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo’s ideas. He will carry on scoring because he can do it even sitting. He cuts inside from the left and can destroy the goal and his headers are unique.

“Andrea wants to build the action from the back, he wants to press high on the pitch. Ronaldo can decide games, but he doesn’t participate much. I think he did badly in these years unless they manage to win the Champions League.”

So Ronaldo can't be labelled a Juventus legend unless he wins the Champions League? Erm, okay Antonio.

While winning Europe's biggest prize would certainly enhance his legacy at the club, it shouldn't define whether or not he's been a success in Turin.

His stats speak for themselves and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also won the Serie A title in both his full seasons at the club.

They might be trailing Inter in the Scudetto race this season, but you'd be a fool to bet against a Ronaldo-inspired comeback from Juve.

He may still lead them to Champions League glory as well...

