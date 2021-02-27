Two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks like he could be prepared to make an impact on the UFC heavyweight division sooner rather than later.

The 33-year-old is widely considered by many to be the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts and vacated his light heavyweight crown last year in a bid to move up and test himself in the higher weight class.

Jones has not fought in the Octagon since his victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 and the American has still not booked an opening bout at heavyweight.

This, however, is largely down to the American wanting to wait for an opportunity to fight for a title. In addition, ‘Bones’ has wanted to bulk up in a bid to handle the bigger guys.

In a recent post by Jones on his Twitter account, the American wrote: “I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape.”

A subsequent Instagram video also showed ‘Bones’ hitting the mitts with his coach Mike Winklejohn as he weighs an impressive 252Ib.

To put this into context, the last heavyweight to weigh above 250Ib for a fight was Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in 2010 when he lost his title to Cain Velasquez, who came in at 245Ib.

Indeed, it is likely that Jones will trim down once he focuses more on fight training and less on weights, which would make him closer to the 240Ib mark.

His friend and former UFC champion Holly Holm, meanwhile, who are both training partners under Winklejohn, has already backed ‘Bones’ to succeed at his new weight class.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Holm said: “He’s a champion for a reason. He’s not going to go to heavyweight and just do it half-assed. He’s going to jump in.

"We all know he’s not just going to go in thinking he wants to just try it out. He’s going to go with purpose. He’s going to go with intent. He’s going to go with the will to want to do it. In order to do so, he’s going to do it right. That’s what he’s always done.”

Do you think Jones will be a success at heavyweight? Let us know.

