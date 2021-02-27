Big update on Kane's Spurs future as summer window looms

Harry Kane is forever linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker is often at the centre of debates around whether he should leave to win trophies, as big clubs are forever touted as believing they have a chance of landing him.

Manchester City were linked relatively recently but now it appears that any potential suitors are set to be disappointed.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Kane is set to stay at Spurs for at least another year, because no club has the money to prise him away from north London.

Budgets have been squeezed as a result of the pandemic and the report states that Spurs have never so much as discussed an acceptable fee for their star striker.

Spurs are currently ninth in the Premier League and are in danger of failing to qualify for European football this term.

But they remain in the Europa League and have also reached the Carabao Cup final, with Kane scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

If Kane were to be sold, there is the option of a swap deal, but the report mentions Spurs would likely rather receive cash than a player or two in exchange for their prized asset.

The England captain also has a contract that runs until 2024, leaving Spurs in an enviable negotiating position.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

What evidence is there to suggest Kane actually wants to leave anyway?

This is a conversation that never seems to be had but the Spurs star made his way through the academy at the club and various reports claim that he is a vocal backer of manager Jose Mourinho in the dressing room, despite their recent poor form.

There is every chance that Spurs could still win two trophies this season, given the League Cup final is coming up, and the Europa League draw sees them play Dinamo Zagreb in the last-16.

And that is always what the argument seems to revolve around, that he needs to leave to get a medal around his neck.

That could still happen this season, and more than once too!

Kane is in great form, too; he has been scoring goals throughout this campaign and has also laid on 14 assists.

This is not a player who is angling for a move, rather one that wants his current side to be as successful as possible.

Win a trophy, and this narrative suddenly dies a death.

