Kevin De Bruyne is one of the greatest passers of a football the Premier League has ever seen.

Manchester City's Belgian maestro is supremely gifted with the ball at his feet and prior to Saturday's game against West Ham, the 29-year-old had registered 76 assists Premier League assists in just 174 games.

That number is now 77 after De Bruyne delivered yet another moment of creative magic to help City open the scoring against David Moyes' defensively strong Hammers side.

The Belgian delivered a pinpoint long-range pass onto the head of Ruben Dias and amazingly, he managed to do it with his weaker left foot.

This is absolutely incredible from De Bruyne...

The best playmaker in world football is back!

De Bruyne now has the tenth-most assists in Premier League history and he's just three behind Manchester United legend David Beckham in ninth.

He really is a special talent, but his outrageous pass for Dias' first ever Premier League goal counted for nothing at the half-time break.

West Ham deservedly equalised in the 43rd minute through the in-form Michail Antonio, with Jesse Lingard delivering yet another assist for his new club.

News Now - Sport News