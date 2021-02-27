Ligue 1 club eyeing Arsenal man valued at £31.5m

Alexandre Lacazette’s contract is running down.

The French striker has a deal that expires at the end of next season and he has seemingly fallen out of favour under boss Mikel Arteta.

The 29-year-old has struggled for minutes in recent weeks, coming on as a late substitute in the Europa League win over Benfica in midweek and against Manchester City in the league, while sitting on the bench throughout the 4-2 win over Leeds United.

And it appears that clubs are taking notice.

The Daily Mirror reports that Ligue 1 club AS Monaco are lining up a summer swoop for the striker as they look to bolster their forward ranks.

Lacazette has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, and the report claims that the Gunners could look to move him on this summer for a fee instead of risking him going for nothing. The Frenchman is subsequently at something of a crossroads.

Arteta, per the Mirror, has previously discussed the possibility of handing Lacazette a new contract, but he is beginning to become something of a rotation option at the Emirates, instead of being a guaranteed starter week in, week out.

His future is sure to be a topic of much conversation this summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

From Arsenal’s point of view, it probably makes sense to sell.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the club’s first-choice striker and Lacazette hasn’t exactly set the world alight this season.

His return of eight goals in the Premier League is okay, but it isn’t enough for a club that has ambitions of playing in Europe.

Lacazette is also ageing and his value is depreciating.

Transfermarkt currently value the striker at £31.5m; if the Gunners could receive a bid anywhere near that, they should absolutely take it.

At the age of 29 and with a contract that’s expiring, a figure like that for Lacazette would be manna from heaven for the north London club.

Add in the fact that there is plenty of young talent at the club – the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah – waiting to break through, and this makes all the sense in the world.

