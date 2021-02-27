Liverpool must not be allowed to seal £50m swoop for outstanding La Liga winger - opinion

Rodrygo is something of a wonderkid.

The 20-year-old moved to Real Madrid back in 2018, as the Spanish club paid €45m (£39m) for the then-teenager.

Since then, he has been in and around the first-team.

In total, he has made 43 appearances since his switch from Brazilian club Santos, scoring eight goals and laying on nine assists.

He is already a full Brazil international too, winning three caps since his debut in 2019.

And now it seems that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

TeamTalk carries a report from Diario Gol claiming that Liverpool have an interest in signing the winger, who can play on either side.

Rodrygo has made just four starts this season as a result of injuries and competition for places, and the report claims Real could be willing to do business when the transfer window reopens.

He would cost around £50m, and Diario Gol state that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the youngster.

It should be mentioned here that Zinedine Zidane, the boss at the Bernabeu, also rates Rodrygo highly, but he may well be overruled if the club need to raise significant funds in the summer.

Former Santos coach Elano has previously revealed that Liverpool tried to sign Rodrygo, so this is not a new link.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Real would be absolutely crazy to let Rodrygo go.

While he does have an admittedly small sample size from his minutes this season, this is a player who stacks up against some of the best wingers in Europe statistically.

Per fbref, he averages 0.49 assists per 90, along with 9.01 progressive carries, 2.54 dribbles completed, and 5.16 touches in the attacking penalty area.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

All of those numbers place him in the top 20% of wingers in Europe’s top five leagues and lead to comparisons on fbref with the likes of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, arguably one of the most in-form players in the Premier League, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

This is a youngster with immense potential; letting him go would be a grievous mistake, regardless of Liverpool’s interest.

News Now - Sport News