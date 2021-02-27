Jack Wilshere has to get it right at Bournemouth this time around.

The midfielder found himself without a club before the Cherries decided to take a punt on him after he was released by West Ham.

Injuries have plagued the 29-year-old ever since he was at Arsenal and it's no secret that his body has prevented him from fulfilling his potential.

Wilshere is now trying to mature and in an interview with the Daily Mail and Jamie Redknapp, he reflected on his time at Arsenal and admitting he should have "listened to the physios more".

However, his appearance against Watford on Saturday couldn't exactly have gone much worse.

Subbed on after 76 minutes, he was then booked in injury time.

Minutes later, he had got involved in a mass brawl and saw himself sent off alongside the Hornets' Joao Pedro.

You can check out the incident below:

Wilshere took to Twitter after the game but didn't exactly touch on his sending off.

"Big 3 points," he wrote.

"Sometimes it's not pretty but we will fight together for every single point from now until the end of season! Well done lads."

That's one way of putting it, anyway.

