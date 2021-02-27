Everton eyeing summer move for in-form forward who downed Leicester

Slavia Prague stunned Leicester City earlier this week.

The Czech side beat the Foxes 2-0 at the King Power Stadium to seal their progress to the last-16 of the Europa League, where they will face Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

The win was sealed by a brilliant strike from forward Abdallah Sima, and it seems that the 19-year-old has some heavy-hitting admirers from across the continent.

The teenager has been in electric form this season, scoring 15 goals in 22 games for Slavia in all competitions.

Four of those have come in the Europa League, as he netted twice against Nice in the group stages, both home and away, and once against Hapoel Beer Sheva before also scoring in the clash with the Foxes.

And Football Insider now reports that Everton are interested in signing the winger in the summer transfer window.

The report states that the Toffees are set to invest heavily in the summer and are drawing up a shortlist of potential targets. Sima is on that list, though Everton may face a fight to get him in.

West Ham United have also been linked with the player, per the report, and they have a favourable relationship with Slavia, having signed both Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal from the club.

It remains to be seen how much Sima would cost in the window but he is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Everton are probably at their weakest on the right flank.

The only out-and-out right winger in the squad is Alex Iwobi and he has only played there 12 times this season, laying on one assist and scoring one goal. James Rodriguez often plays there too, but he is more of an advanced playmaker, and one who regularly looks to cut inside because of how left-footed he is.

If the Toffees are to invest, one has to think that a move for a winger should take priority and Sima certainly fits the bill.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

It would undoubtedly be something of a punt; he has had one full season in professional football and it remains to be seen if he can keep up this rich vein of form.

But if a deal could be brokered at around £7m, this would be a risk worth taking.

Blisteringly quick and with an eye for goal, as evidenced by his showing against Leicester, Sima could give Carlo Ancelotti just the plan b he needs.

News Now - Sport News