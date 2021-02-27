It feels like it’s been an eternity since Mike Tyson was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons and 50 Cent was the world’s most popular rapper.

Boxing icon 'Iron Mike' endured a tough 2003 financially. After recording his 50th and final career victory over Clifford Etienne in February, he filed for bankruptcy in August in order to resolve his financial issues.

As a result, he was forced to sell his lavish mansion for just £3.3million in an effort to pay off £17million worth of reported debt.

Tyson ultimately sold the mansion to 50 Cent, whose career was skyrocketing following the release of his 9x platinum album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin’, that same year.

And from what has been revealed about the house, as per Daily Star, 50 Cent would have surely been overjoyed with what he got.

Inside the Mansion

Some standout features of the mansion include 21 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool and hot tub, as well as a nightclub.

If that wasn’t enough, the 50,000 square-foot residence also had multiple casino-like games rooms, a green-screen room and a recording studio.

The backyard included a basketball court, guest house and an outdoor pool.

Photos that highlight the property’s bedrooms, bathrooms, flooring, decor and garden, show that this was a place very much fit for a king.

When the property was sold in 2003, it was recorded as the most expensive home ever sold in the area of Farmington, Connecticut.

Many must be wondering how much it would’ve cost to maintain such a property, and boy did 50 Cent have something to say about that.

The rapper claimed it cost him £50,000 a month to run the mansion.

He eventually sold the place in 2019 for just £2.3million, despite a £14million listing price. Talk about a great deal for the buyer, but not so much for 50 Cent, who somehow ended up making a loss!

The house was reportedly bought by Casey Askar, an American businessman who owns various fast food joints in the States.

