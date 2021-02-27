Brighton needed to get out of trouble as they faced West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

After the heartbreak of a last-minute defeat to rivals Crystal Palace, Graham Potter will have seen the trip to the Baggies as the perfect chance to get back on track.

However, the Seagulls suffered a moment of even bigger frustration.

Trailing 1-0 to Kyle Bartley's opener, Lewis Dunk thought he'd equalised - only for it to be disallowed.

In spite of a VAR check, it was deemed that the set-piece had been taken too quickly because Sam Johnstone didn't seem to be ready.

Replays seemed to show Lee Mason had blown his whistle - but he stood by his call.

Check out the incident below:

The goal was still chalked off.

Absolutely insane. It's got to be one of the worst decisions of the season so far.

Brighton players had every right to be incensed and big questions will be raised about why VAR didn't intervene.

