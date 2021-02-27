Liverpool set to demand £23m for rarely-started ace this summer - report

Xherdan Shaqiri has been a bit-part player at Liverpool this season.

The winger has never been a guaranteed starter at Anfield since his move from Stoke City back in 2018, purely because of the existence of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

This season, he has made just four starts in the Premier League, against Manchester United, Burnley, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool only won one of those games, against the Hammers, and now it seems that he is set to depart the club in the summer.

Shaqiri has a contract that expires in 2023 and Football Insider reports that the Reds will try to offload the Switzerland international.

The report claims that the 29-year-old has been identified as an expendable member of the squad and the club are hoping to make a £10m profit on him.

Liverpool want £23m for the player they signed for £13m, having nearly sold him in the summer transfer window.

No move materialised, though, with a couple of transfers reportedly falling through at the eleventh hour.

His recent exposure to first-team football, though, could see the Reds secure a profit on the player, as they look to reshape their squad after a disappointing title defence that has seen them slip to sixth in the Premier League table.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The figure of £23m feels about right for Shaqiri.

He is a reliable operator, one who usually grabs his chances when they come, and who can be relied upon to make a difference in the final third.

The Swiss star is clearly better when given a proper run of games – he scored six goals and laid on three assists in 2018/19 as he made 24 league appearances, compared to one goal in seven outings in 2019/20.

And one has to feel that he will want to move to a club where first-team football is a regularity rather than the exception.

He remains a talented winger and is still just 29, with a few years left in the tank yet.

Any suitor would be bringing in an experienced, difference-making attacker at a remarkably reasonable price.

