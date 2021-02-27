Robert Lewandowski was in lethal form again on Saturday afternoon against FC Koln.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Bayern Munich striker teamed up with Leon Goretzka to provide a cool finish and take yet another step towards winning this season's Golden Shoe.

The Polish international is racing clear in the standings, despite the rest of the top 10 being incredibly close.

Of course, the Golden Shoe is ranked not just by goals, but by a points system which reflects the difficulty of the league players are featuring in.

That means even the likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is having a spectacular season in the Eredivise, will struggle to compete with stars from the Premier League, La Liga or Bundesliga.

No player has won the accolade more than Barcelona's Lionel Messi - who has six on his mantelpiece - but he's unlikely to claim the award this year.

Indeed, the man running Lewandowski closest (at the time of writing) is not Messi, nor Cristiano Ronaldo, but Frankfurt's Andre Silva.

That may come as a surprise given that he didn't make all that much of an impact at AC Milan or Sevilla, but he deserves to be right up there in the 2020/21 campaign.

Let's take a look at the full standings - with the stats provided via Goal:



10. Bruno Fernandes - 15 goals (30 points)

9. Luis Suarez - 16 goals (32 points)

8. Lionel Messi - 16 goals (32 points)

7. Kylian Mbappe - 17 goals (34 points)

6. Romelu Lukaku - 17 goals (34 points)

5. Erling Haaland - 17 goals (34 points)

4. Mohamed Salah - 17 goals (34 points)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - 18 goals (36 points)

2. Andre Silva - 19 goals (38 points)

1. Robert Lewandowski - 28 goals (56 points)

Fernandes' presence amongst some of the best strikers in the world is remarkable for a playmaker, but it epitomises why he's being talked about as Player of the Year for his exploits at Manchester United.

It's also time Lukaku got a little more credit a campaign in which he's outdone Suarez and Messi so far (albeit in Serie A).

We're also happy to admit we've all been sleeping on Salah, who's had a difficult spell since the turn of the year, but who hasn't at Liverpool?

Ultimately, it looks as if it will be Lewandowski who races to the prize at the age of 32. And if the Ballon d'Or goes ahead as planned this year, that shouldn't be the only individual gong he picks up.

