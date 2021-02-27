Lee Mason has been slammed by football fans and pundits alike following his decision to disallow Brighton’s goal against West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League referee blew his whistle to allow Lewis Dunk to take a free-kick.

Dunk then scored - but the goal was disallowed because Mason, spotting West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone wasn’t ready, blew his whistle for a second time.

Mason then disallowed to the goal, much to the Brighton players’ disbelief.

Football fans are calling it one of the worst refereeing decisions of the season.

Watch the incident here…

Surely the goal should have stood? Mason blew his whistle to allow the free-kick to be taken.

Dunk made his feelings clear to the ref at half-time…

Meanwhile, it all kicked off inside the Soccer Saturday studio.

Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson’s reaction to the incident was absolutely priceless.

“Ah, this is a shambles Lee Mason - what have you done!?”

When VAR confirmed the goal had been disallowed, Stelling shouted: “VAR has given no goal and NOW he’s going to look at the screen!

“This is a total, utter, shameful, disgraceful piece of NONSENSE!”

Watch the clip in full here…

When they saw the free-kick had to be taken again, Merson and everyone else inside the studio burst out laughing.

This is what Premier League football has become. Pure, unintentional comedy.

