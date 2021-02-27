Next Freddy Adu: Man Utd must tread carefully amid wonderkid transfer battle - opinion

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty may not be a name that you are familiar with.

The 16-year-old is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war, though, and it seems as though he could be on his way to a new club in the summer.

Manchester United are interested in snapping up the teenager, as are Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus, according to Tuttosport.

That’s a laundry list of genuinely elite clubs and speaks to the esteem Marshall-Rutty is held in.

He became Toronto’s youngest ever player when he came on as a substitute last year and he has even been called up to Canada’s U23s, though he has yet to make his debut.

United are said to have made contact with Toronto to gauge Marshall-Rutty’s availability and they could well move for him.

City are already said to have been given the go-ahead to pursue the player by manager Pep Guardiola, which is perhaps one of the biggest compliments he can be given.

Still, he has made just one senior appearance that has lasted 18 minutes; there is no guarantee he is going to turn into a genuine star.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The top clubs need to tread carefully.

Remember Freddy Adu?

He made his debut at 14 and the hype surrounding him genuinely swallowed him up and ensured he endured a nomadic career instead of reaching the heights of superstardom.

He was linked with United too, so the done thing here would be to let Marshall-Rutty develop away from the spotlight.

And then, maybe in three or four years, the top clubs can revisit this, and buy a genuinely mature player, rather than one still making his way in the game.

