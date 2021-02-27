Football fans on social media are calling for Notts County’s Elisha Sam to win the FIFA Puskas Award after the 23-year-old forward scored one of the most remarkable goals of 2021 so far.

Adam Chicksen swung in a cross from the left-wing and Sam instinctively produced an absolutely astonishing finishing.

Sam swivelled and acrobatically flicked the ball past Oxford City’s goalkeeper - despite the fact his foot was behind him!

The goal really needs to be seen to be believed.

No words can do it justice.

Watch Sam’s moment of magic here…

That is breathtakingly good!

The commentator called it straight away: “Oh my word! Eli Sam with a contender for the Puskas Award!”

Notts County’s tweet soon went viral on Twitter, racking up thousands of retweets and likes within the first hour of being posted.

Although it’s still early in the years, many football fans are convinced that’s the 2021 Puskas Award already wrapped up…

Sam scored two goals in the FA Trophy fixture for Notts County, who sealed a 3-1 victory.

The National League side have now progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

