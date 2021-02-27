Liverpool eyeing ideal Wijnaldum replacement with £34.6m release clause

Liverpool are going to need a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer.

The Netherlands international appears to be nearing the end of his spell on Merseyside as his contract runs down.

Various reports have linked with midfielder with both Barcelona and PSG and it would be a major surprise if he were convinced to stay at the club.

As a result, Sport Witness carry a report from SportBILD journalist Christian Falk claiming that the club are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

The 23-year-old has been scouted repeatedly by the Reds and they are interested in a deal this summer.

Neuhaus has made 102 appearances for Gladbach since his debut in 2017 and has made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring four goals and laying on four assists.

He has a release clause of €40m (£34.6m), according to Falk, and he claims that Liverpool are unlikely to be rivalled by Bayern Munich in the summer, because they have signed Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

He said: “It’s true that they’ve been watching the player for a while. The whole thing is not yet concrete according to our information, but it can, of course, become concrete, and he asks to play there.

“Neuhaus has an exit clause of 40 million, which could be triggered in the summer, and Dortmund has distanced itself after the Rose transfer and will not take any player from its team.

“Bayern has to save money after the 42.5 million transfer of Upamecano; it is currently rather unlikely that they will put another 40 million on the table.

“That means it must be another league if Neuhaus wants to change, and there is the Premier League and Liverpool, of course.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Neuhaus is an interesting proposition.

Per WhoScored, he averages 1.4 shots per game in the Bundesliga, along with 0.8 key passes, one dribble, 1.5 tackles, 1.7 interceptions, and a pass completion rate of 84.9%.

That compares favourably to Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman averages 0.8 shots per game, 0.6 key passes, 0.9 dribbles, 0.7 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and a pass completion rate of 91.7%.

Wijnaldum is a more accurate passer of the ball but that may be because Neuhaus attempts to progress the ball vertically more often than the Reds star.

Indeed, Neuhaus averages 6.72 progressive carries of the ball per 90 minutes, per fbref, 5.94 progressive passes, and 1.45 dribbles completed.

According to the website, he is comparable to Luka Modric and Joshua Kimmich; there can be no higher compliment.

