Jurgen Klopp's future at Liverpool has been thrown into fresh doubt this weekend.

Despite a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats, the consensus was that the German was the man to steady the ship.

Ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Sunday evening, and following Manchester City's 2-1 win over West Ham, the Reds had slipped to 22 points behind the league-leaders.

And while injuries may have wreaked havoc with their title defence, there have also been questions raised about whether Klopp needs a break.

Even so, rumours suggesting he would leave soon looked to be just that: rumours.

However, the Mirror have released a report suggesting that the club's owners now have "increasing doubts" over Klopp's long-term future - and that they're lining up Steven Gerrard as his replacement.

Gerrard looks set to lead Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title and has also taken them to the last 16 of the Europa League.

It's thought Klopp will likely take over from Joachim Low as Germany manager with the German Football Association (DFB) viewing him as the 'outstanding candidate'.

Low will be in charge at this summer's European Championships, but anything other than a strong campaign and it's accepted in the higher corridors of German football that he would have to go.

The report adds that "according to a well placed Liverpool source it would be one Klopp would find difficult to resist" the chance to coach his country.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry and chairman Tom Werner have therefore been monitoring Gerrard's situation, with the Anfield legend also having the backing of the influential Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Gerrard would naturally be a hugely popular replacement, but Liverpool fans could find themselves supporting Germany at this summer's tournament in the hope Low clings on for that bit longer.

