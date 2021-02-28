Avni Yildirim was only ever going to be a minor obstacle in the way of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's plan to fight Billy Joe Saunders.

As desperate as the 29-year-old was to defy those who had dismissed him prior to the bout, he was unable to stop Canelo defending his belts in style.

Yildirim retired on his stool after a brutal knockout in the third round.

“I needed the knockout and that’s what I did,” Álvarez said, via The Guardian.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re taller or if they have more reach, if they have a good trainer or no good trainer. It doesn’t matter. I come here to do my job. I come to win. I come to make history.”

So May 8 is the date the whole division is weighting for, with Eddie Hearn confirming afterwards that Saunders is confirmed. All that is left to be sorted is a venue.

You can see the moment he crushed the mandatory challenger right at the start of the video below:

With all due respect to Yildirim, there were probably as many eyes trained on the post-fight callout of Saunders as there were on the fight itself.

However, when Canelo was interviewed by DAZN, he spotted a couple of Jake Paul fans who had snuck into the ring.

The fans could be seen in the background of his interview wearing hoodies with Paul's face emblazoned on them.

And as much as the social media sensation has interrupted the balance of the wider sport, there was no way Canelo was letting him or his fans intrude after he had just secured another KO in front of 12,000 fans in Miami.

While he turned away from the microphones, the Mexican could be heard telling them to "get the f*** out".

Here's that incident:

Probably not a man a couple of YouTube fans should be messing with and they duly quit the ring.

