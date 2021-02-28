Brighton found themselves the victims of one of the most bizarre refereeing decisions of the season so far against West Brom.

Trailing 1-0, the Seagulls thought they'd equalised through Lewis Dunk's quickly-taken free-kick.

Lee Mason had blown his whistle, but then decided West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone wasn't ready.

Mason then overturned his decision and allowed the goal, pointing to the centre-spot.

However, VAR then intervened and determined that the whistle had actually been blown twice - so the goal was disallowed AGAIN.

Absolutely baffling scenes at the Hawthorns. If you missed it on Saturday afternoon, you can see the controversial incident below:

Dunk was still (rightly) furious at half-time as he confronted Mason as they walked off the pitch:

You have to feel for Brighton. Despite their impressive form since the turn of the year, Graham Potter's side are still scrapping for their lives near the relegation zone and fate seems to be conspiring against them.

After conceding to Christian Benteke's injury-time goal against rivals Crystal Palace, in a game which they'd totally dominated, the last thing they needed was to be robbed of a point again in the Midlands.

Dunk then went on to call out Mason on the BBC and suggested he should have to come and explain himself.

"Who knows?" Dunk said.

"I've got to come out here and speak about it in front of the camera, why doesn't he speak about it?

"Why don't he come here and say what he thought?

"I know what he said. I said 'can I take the free-kick?' He said 'yes'. I took it, I scored. He's give [sic] the goal. Massive protest from them, he changed his mind."

When asked what Mason's explanation was, Dunk added:

"I'm not really sure, there was too much mayhem to really get a conversation with him, he wouldn't speak to me at half-time so I still don't know.

"If you don't know I don't know. You probably watched it more times than me. All I know is I got told I could take the free-kick so I took it, scored and he's changed his mind."

