Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are two of the greatest defenders in Premier League history.

The pair starred for Manchester United and Liverpool during their playing days and both are now thriving in their respective roles at Sky Sports.

Neville and Carragher are two of the best pundits on television and they aren't bad in the commentary box either.

In fact, their ability to narrate Premier League games has pleased fans so much that a petition has now been created in their honour.

Lovers of the sport want to see the pair replace Martin Tyler and Alan Smith as the commentators on FIFA 22.

The petition on Change reads: "Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are the best two co-commentators and pundits in the game right now.

"Fans deserve their soundbites and analysis on FIFA games to add to the realism and make it a much more enjoyable experience.

"The pairing of Martin Tyler and Alan Smith has gone in FIFA 21 and it's just not the same with Derek Rae and Lee Dixon, particularly as they never do commentary on Premier League games.

"EA Sports need to do the right thing and get the most beloved duo in the booth and have their dulcet tones on FIFA 22."

At the time of writing, over 1,100 people have signed the petition started by Paul Atkinson and word is continuing to spread.

It's a change that the majority of FIFA fans would welcome.

While Tyler and Smith have done a stellar job commentating on the virtual woes of gamers around the world, their voices are starting to become rather repetitive, something that's been very noticeable on FIFA 21.

EA Sports need to freshen up numerous departments in the game ahead of the release of FIFA 22 later in the year and the commentary box would be a fantastic place to start.

News Now - Sport News